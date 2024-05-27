Mid-Career Officers Visit ICT's Chief Commissioner's Office
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The officers from the 40th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) on Monday visited the Chief Commissioner's Office Islamabad.
According to the Spokesman of Chief Commissiiner Office Nouman Nazim, the visit aimed to provide the officers with a closer look at the operations of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and Director of Administration gave a detailed briefing on the ICT Administration's roles, recent accomplishments, and future goals.
The officers explored various aspects of public administration, discussing strategies and challenges the ICT faces in its daily operations.
The session also focused on new initiatives designed to enhance public services.
The visit concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where officers delved deeper into the workings and future direction of the ICT Administration, gaining valuable insights to take back to their respective roles.
