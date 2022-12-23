UrduPoint.com

Mid-career Officers Visit ISA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mid-career officers visit ISA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of officers getting their mid-career training at the Kashmir Institute of Management on Friday visited the Information Services Academy (ISA).

The delegation, led by the Director General of Kashmir Institute of Management, Brig (retd) Akhtar Hussain Shah comprised 34 officers of various AJK government departments.

DG ISA Saeed Ahmed Sheikh briefed the delegation about the latest digital media lab and other facilities available in the studio.

The delegation was also briefed in detail about the books and research thesis available in the library of the ISA.

Deputy Director of the academy Sana Hamid gave a presentation about the performance of the ISA.

Later, the delegation participated in a training workshop titled " Media's Role in Effective Public Service Delivery" in which the importance of media, especially social media for better service of the public was highlighted.

Talking to the delegation, Executive Director ISA Syed Mubashar Tauqeer Shah said that the academy had expanded its training capacity and courses.

He said ISA library would be connected with the digital library of Higher education Commission very soon adding that the latest software had been purchased for the digital media lab.

Nvd-mhn

Related Topics

Social Media Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC Media Government

Recent Stories

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

17 minutes ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

36 minutes ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

1 hour ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

2 hours ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.