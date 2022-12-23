Mid-career officers visit ISA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of officers getting their mid-career training at the Kashmir Institute of Management on Friday visited the Information Services Academy (ISA).

The delegation, led by the Director General of Kashmir Institute of Management, Brig (retd) Akhtar Hussain Shah comprised 34 officers of various AJK government departments.

DG ISA Saeed Ahmed Sheikh briefed the delegation about the latest digital media lab and other facilities available in the studio.

The delegation was also briefed in detail about the books and research thesis available in the library of the ISA.

Deputy Director of the academy Sana Hamid gave a presentation about the performance of the ISA.

Later, the delegation participated in a training workshop titled " Media's Role in Effective Public Service Delivery" in which the importance of media, especially social media for better service of the public was highlighted.

Talking to the delegation, Executive Director ISA Syed Mubashar Tauqeer Shah said that the academy had expanded its training capacity and courses.

He said ISA library would be connected with the digital library of Higher education Commission very soon adding that the latest software had been purchased for the digital media lab.

