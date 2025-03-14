Mid-term Exams Resumed At SBBU
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) successfully thwarted an attempt by anti-education forces to disrupt the university's peaceful environment and educational activities.
Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah and SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar, the university's faculty, administrative staff, and police department worked together to resume mid-term exams despite the challenges.
Meanwhile, following the recommendations of the university’s faculty, a decision was made to suspend the admissions of some students involved in disrupting the educational process, and further decisions will be taken after a one-week investigation.
Administration also decided that the university’s legal circular will not be canceled. Administration stated that in the future, any forces attempting to disrupt the peaceful environment of the university will be confronted harshly.
It said that the Legitimate demands will be presented before the committee, while any groups involved in boycotts will be dealt with sternly.
