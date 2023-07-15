Mid wife dismissed under PEEDA act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive officer (CEO), health Bhakkar, Dr. Atiq-ul-Rehman Khan has removed a mid wife from her services due to absent from duty for one year here on Saturday.

CEO said to media persons that Kausar bibi was working as mid wife in Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and was constantly absent from her duties for one year.

The department had sent several show cause notices, personal hearing letters, but in vain.

She did not submit her reason of remain absent.

The CEO dismissed her under Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) act.