Mid-year performance of ministries to be presented to PM : Shehzad Arbab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Friday announced that performance of all the Federal ministries and divisions for the first two quarters of fiscal year 2020-21 would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was followed by a days-long meeting of the review committee, which concluded here , said a news release.

As many as 40 ministries and divisions submitted their future goals before the committee, which met with the SAPM in the chair.

The committee also gave them positive feedback after reviewing their half-yearly performance.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan and senior officials of Establishment, Cabinet and Finance divisions were also part of the review committee.

The SAPM said the feedback, given by the committee, would help ministries and divisions achieve their future targets.

He said timely completion of performance agreements would not only improve the government performance, but also ensure public service delivery.