Open Menu

Middle-aged Man Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Middle-aged man commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A middle-aged man committed suicide by jumping into the Chenab river, a rescuer said.

Imran, 32, a resident of Alipur, was staying at a guest house located in tehsil Bahawalpur here.

Rescue workers said he headed towards the head-panjand bridge of the Chenab River and suddenly jumped into the deep water.

There was no confirmed reason came out for the suicide.

Rescuers from Alipur station are said to have dispatched emergency boat to recover the body.

The operation continued as yet to fish out the body, it was said. The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed.

Related Topics

Police Water Suicide Man Bahawalpur Alipur From

Recent Stories

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

2 days ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan