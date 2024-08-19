Middle-aged Man Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A middle-aged man committed suicide by jumping into the Chenab river, a rescuer said.
Imran, 32, a resident of Alipur, was staying at a guest house located in tehsil Bahawalpur here.
Rescue workers said he headed towards the head-panjand bridge of the Chenab River and suddenly jumped into the deep water.
There was no confirmed reason came out for the suicide.
Rescuers from Alipur station are said to have dispatched emergency boat to recover the body.
The operation continued as yet to fish out the body, it was said. The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed.
