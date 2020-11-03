Middle aged man dies in accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A middle aged man died with two of his fellows got severe injuries after a trailer hit motorbike head at Mehr Shah location Tuesday morning.

Deceased persons were identified as Allah Ditta, while injured including Ali Shah, daughter of Safdar and Nageena wife of Safdar, all residents of tehsil Kabeer Walla.

Rescuers shifted all the victims to DHQ hospital for dead body's autopsy and emergency treatment to wounded persons.