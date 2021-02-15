UrduPoint.com
Middle-aged Man Found Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Middle-aged man found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A body was found hanging from a tree in Laksiyan police limits here on Monday.

According to police, some passers-by spotted a man's body hanging from a tree in Bhabrah village and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Noor Muhammad (50),resident of Bhabrah.

Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

