Middle-aged man found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A body was found hanging from a tree in Laksiyan police limits here on Monday.

According to police, some passers-by spotted a man's body hanging from a tree in Bhabrah village and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Noor Muhammad (50),resident of Bhabrah.

Police started investigation.