Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Middle-aged man killed in road mishap

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A middle-aged man was killed after his motorbike rammed into a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcanes, a rescuer said.

When the rescuers reached the location the deceased had already been shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, it was said.

A woman named Kaneez Bibi, 39, wife of Muhammad Jamal was also found injured on the spot. It was unclear whether the wounded lady was a passerby or sitting along with the victim on his motorbike.

She was removed to Indus Hospital here for emergency treatment. However, identification of the deceased person could not be made as yet.

Sadar Kot Addu Police Station registered a case and started an investigation. The driver of the vehicle was reported to have escaped the scene.

