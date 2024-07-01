Middle Aged Man Killed Over Old Enmity
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A middle-aged man was killed in limits of Sanawan.
According to police, Sabir Hussain was murdered by firing over old enmity.
The accused named Muneer Hussain called the victim to his home and later shot him after heated debate over the unidentified issue.
He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition where he breathed his last, added the police.
Official source confirmed about it was kind of third murder reported in couple of weeks.
Locals expressed concern over repeated incidents of the heinous criminal activities.
They demanded the authority concerned to take action to protect the area turning into battleground of the opposite forces.
