Middle East cannot afford war: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Iran does not want to escalate tension and US should adopt cautious attitude.He said this in a statement issued here by Foreign Office (FO) here Wednesday.Advising US to adopt cautious attitude in Central Asia Qureshi said losses are being reviewed following attacks by Iran on US airbases.

According to initial information no loss of life has been reported.The recent statement from Iranian FO Javad Zarif reflects wisdom. Earlier Iranian FM had said in his message through social media that Iran does not want to escalate tension.Commenting on Iranian FM statement he said Pakistan has contacted friendly countries due to prevailing tension in middle East.He went on to say Middle East cannot afford war.

The war fall outs will impact global economy. Presently the situation is uncertain. Therefore, it is premature to say some thing in this regard.FM remarked " a big strata of society in US is not supportive of war because people of US don't want to commit their armed forces into a new war.He held "Pakistan wants situation does not further deteriorate.

Therefore, US should adopt cautious attitude. Pakistan is desirous of peace and Pakistan understands the matters should be resolved through means of talks. UN Security Council and international community should play their role forthwith to normalize the situation.He underlined the situation is worsening persistently in neighboring country India.

Modi government could not judge the intensity of reaction from people of India at such quantum. India has perpetrated barbarities and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and has kept it out of sight of the world through communication blackout, ban on internet and media.

But when Modi government tried to impose controversial laws of NRC and amended citizen act then the entire India has rose up against them. RSS goons first of all subjected the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh University to violence and the students from across India are voicing their protest against it.

But Indian government is pursuing policy of suppressing this protest through use of force. They are using various tactics to divert attention from its internal situation. Therefore, we have expressed our fears over threat of false flag operation from India.He observed the way India had tried to present Kartarpur incident in exaggerated manner and distort the facts this is all before you.

Because it was a sheer false propaganda and it died down.Pakistan policy with reference to protection of places of worship of minorities is crystal clear. The role played by Pakistan for opening Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community is before all of us.

Situation in India is very alarming and Indian government is highly confused. We think the situation can deteriorate and not improve through use of force..