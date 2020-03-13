Midhat Shehzad calls private Investors for promotion of tourism industry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :AJK Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Midhat Shehzad Friday called private investors to come forward and work collectively with provisional government for the development of accommodation facilities for the national international tourists in AJK.

Talking to ptv news channel, She said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government is celebrating 2019-20 as tourism year and all departments are holding various events in various district and activities in partnership with the private sector for the promotion of Tourism sector.

She said increasing participation of the private sector would develop more infrastructure like hotels, resorts, convention centers and other tourism related areas which would be key to achieve further growth in tourism industry.

Midhat said , tourism task force is in process of identifying the tourist resorts for establishing STZs to offer one window facility to tourists and investors.

She informed that objective of holding of the national Kashmir moot on archaeology is to unearth, preserve and rehabilitate pieces of centuries old cultural heritages in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and promote the tourism industry.

She pointed out that the AJK possesses great potential for tourism and only a conducive environment is required to attract local and foreign investment in the tourism sector.

She said AJK valley is blessed with awe-inspiring natural beauty and spectacular tourist sites which people can enjoy and the region can change its fate if the rich potential of tourism sector is exploited to the full.

Secretary said that tourist resorts in KP will be developed in a better manner by providing best facilities so that maximum tourists could be attracted to visit and to earn huge foreign exchange.