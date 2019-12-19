Midlife obesity linked to higher dementia risk for women later in life study

Obesity in midlife is linked to a greater risk of dementia later in life for women, but poor diet and lack of exercise are not, new research suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Obesity in midlife is linked to a greater risk of dementia later in life for women , but poor diet and lack of exercise are not, new research suggests.

Researchers found that women who were obese at the start of the study had in the long term a 21% greater risk of dementia compared with women with a desirable Body Mass index.

The study involved 1,137,000 women born in the UK between 1935 and 1950.

They had an average age of 56 and did not have dementia at the start of the study.

Study author Dr Sarah Floud, of the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, said: "Some previous studies have suggested poor diet or a lack of exercise may increase a person's risk of dementia, Medical Daily reported.

"However, our study found these factors are not linked to the long-term risk of dementia.

Short-term associations between these factors and dementia risk are likely to reflect changes in behaviour, such as eating poorly and being inactive, due to early symptoms of dementia." Participants were asked about their height, weight, diet and exercise at the start of the study.

A BMI between 20 and 25 was considered desirable for the study, and a BMI of 30 or higher was considered obese.

Those who reported exercising less than once a week were considered inactive, and women who exercised more often were considered active.

Their reported usual diet was used to calculate their calorie intake.

Scientists followed the women for an average of 18 years, and after 15 years from the start of the study, 18,695 women were diagnosed with dementia.

Among the obese women, 2.1%, or 3,948 of 177,991 women, were diagnosed with dementia.