Midterm election key to prevailing situation: Rana Sana Ullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that key to prevailing situation in the country was lying in mid term polls

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that key to prevailing situation in the country was lying in mid term polls."We will not allow them to flee and will expose them at every level", he added.He held Mian Shahbaz Sharif was coming back and he would convene All Parties Conference.He stated , Shehbaz Sharif, would soon dispel Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazul Rehman's doubts and reservations upon his return to the country.The PML-N's senior politician stated that Rs60 million have been given to 10 prosecutors in a case against him.The former law minister, in his talk to the media after appearing before an anti-narcotics court that had in the previous hearing reserved verdict in a petition seeking submission of video evidence against him claimed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and recovery of his confiscated vehicle in a drug case, lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)."Including their political allies, 22 crore people are also angry with the PTI [�] their allies should jump off the PTI's boat as soon as possible," he said.

"It a matter of utter shame for the government to lodge fake drug cases against its own citizens [�] we are not being provided the required information in the case while a judge was transferred via [an order] using WhatsApp," he stated."Innocent individuals are granted bails [�] Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan and Hamza Shahbaz will also be given bails.""PTI was raising hue and cry over verdict in Musharraf's case and condemned the public hanging [at that time], but yesterday passed a resolution in the National Assembly calling for public hanging [of convicts of sexually abusing and murdering children].""The resolution passed yesterday is a blow to the PTI," he added, while demanding to hold midterm elections as soon as possible.

"PML-N is not in favour of midterm setup."He underlined that Prime Minister (PM) ATM committed robbery of billion of rupees on the pockets of people. Worst revenge has been taken from people by inflating the rates of atta, he added.