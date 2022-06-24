Miftah announces 'two honorariums' for staff performing budget duty in Parliament

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday announced 'two honorariums' for the staff of different departments, including National Assembly and Senate Secretariats, Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan, performing the federal budget 2022-23 duty in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday announced 'two honorariums' for the staff of different departments, including National Assembly and Senate Secretariats, Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan, performing the Federal budget 2022-23 duty in the Parliament House.

He requested Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, during his winding-up speech on the budget debate, to pay honorariums to the National Assembly Secretariat. "I will make the same request to the Senate Chairman." The minister said two honorariums would also be given to the staff of APP, ptv and Radio Pakistan by the Finance Division itself, if their departments did not pay.