Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about precious gifts of Tosha Khana

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership to disclose facts before the public about precious gifts of Tosha Khana

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership to disclose facts before the public about precious gifts of Tosha Khana.

The gifts given by head of different states were national assets but the PTI leadership had used it for personal purpose, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan about foreign funding case, he said, Imran Khan now was not falling under the category of "Sadiq and Amin" .

He warned Imran Khan to avoid blaming others without valid evidence.

In reply to a question about investigation of national crime agency (NCA), he said, the PTI leadership should avoid concealing facts regarding Arif Naqvi.