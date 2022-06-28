UrduPoint.com

Miftah Assures APCNGA Of Support In Resolving Their Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Miftah assures APCNGA of support in resolving their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday assured the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) of full support in resolving their issues and providing maximum support to them.

APCNGA delegation today was led by its group leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha here, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers from finance division, the statement added.

The delegation apprised the finance minister about issues being faced by CNG sector in Pakistan especially related to taxes.

The proposal for use of CNG as fuel for motor vehicles to reduce import bill and minimize carbon emission was also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Vehicles FBR All From

Recent Stories

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visi ..

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

18 minutes ago
 vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

24 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

2 hours ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.