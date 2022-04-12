Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mifta Ismail here on Tuesday lamented that the country's economy was badly damaged during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which had piled the public debt to the level of Rs 6400 billion.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML(N) leaders, Musaddiq Malik and Muhammad Zubair, Ismail said that PTI had made people to suffer by taking the economy to this bad condition.

He said, the deficit was hovering at around Rs 5600 billion and if supplementary grants of Rs 800 billion was included, the total amount would reach to Rs 6400. The minister elaborated how the illogical decisions of by the previous government had resulted in increasing overall debt.

Ismail expresses satisfaction over the announcement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for increasing minimum wages to Rs 2500, a jump of 20 percent.

He said the measure would provide relief to the people caught in the inflationary pressure.

He said that by enhancing the pay by 10 percent of those having less than Rs100,000 monthly salary would also help people get relief.

Ismail said that increase of 10 percent in the pensions would help reduce burden on old pensioners.

He said that as soon as the new government took over, the economy has started showing positive vibes as was indicated by pakistan stock exchange which witnessed highest single day increase in trade of shares as index jumped by 1700 points the previous day.

Likewise, the index continued with bullish trend and witnessed further increase of over 262 points.

He said the rupee also strengthened against Dollar, the price of which declined from Rs190 to Rs182 on Tuesday.

He expressed the hope that future of Pakistan was brighter under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said all possible efforts would be made to contain the deficit, saying that it was their responsibility to lead country towards better future