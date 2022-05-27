UrduPoint.com

Miftah Blasts PTI's Last Regime For Damaging Economy, Revenue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for adopting weak policies that has damaged the economic and revenue sector. We were losing heavy revenue due to subsidy being provided on petroleum products, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan, he said had made tough agreements due to which, the people are facing multiple issues in the country.

Commenting on removing subsidy on petroleum products, he said, Imran Khan's regime had imposed levies on petroleum products and we were losing heavy revenue due to massive subsidy provided on petroleum products.

Increasing petroleum products is in the interest of Pakistan, he said. He assured that the government would have fruitful discussion with International Monetary Funds (IMF). In reply to a question, he said changing petroleum prices would have little impact on poor people but major political loss for ruling party of Pakistan.

