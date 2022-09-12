UrduPoint.com

Miftah Calls On Balighur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed economic growth and prevailing flood situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the help and rehabilitation of the flood victims is the top priority, adding that the federal and provincial governments and all government departments are on the same page for the help and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The governor said as Chancellor of all public and private sector universities, he has mobilized the Vice Chancellors, faculty members and students to play active role in flood relief campaign for the the flood affectees. He further said the vice chancellors of the universities and Red Crescent volunteers are going to the flood affected areas and participating in the relief operations, while the medical teams of the University of Health Sciences have also been dispatched to the flood affected areas.

The governor Punjab said the federal cabinet and government under the leadership of the Prime Minister are trying to provide maximum relief to the people. He said in this difficult situation, "we have to give hope to the nation and not spread despair." Commenting on the economic situation, he said that the situation is difficult, but economic indicators are improving and there has been stability in other sectors as well.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said difficult decisions had to be taken to save the country from bankruptcy, adding that efforts are being made to improve the economic performance. He said the economic pressure has increased due to the recent floods. He said that the country's economy is heading in the right direction due to prudent policies of the government. He added that the import of auto parts of tractors will be facilitated to boost local tractor industry.

