Miftah for further enhancing relations with UK

April 27, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom, which needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefits of the two countries

The minister was talking to British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner who called on him here along with Development Team head Ms Annabel Gerry at Finance, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Secretary Finance was also present in the meeting, the statement added.

The Federal Minister extended warm welcome to the British High Commissioner and exchanged views with him on matters of common interest.

The finance minister shared with the envoy broad economic agenda and priorities of the new government and said that present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

On the occasion, Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner extended the felicitations and warm wishes of the government of United Kingdom to the minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed his good wishes for the new government.

He said that both countries enjoyed excellent economic relations which will be further strengthened. He assured the minister of the full support of the British government and people of Britain.

The finance minister thanked the British High Commissioner for his cooperation and support, the statement added.

