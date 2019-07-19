Miftah Ismail approaches SHC for protective bail

Miftah Ismail, PML-N leader and former finance advisor has filed petition IN Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking protective bail to avert arrest by NAB.He has taken plea in his petition that NAB has issued his arrest warrants, therefore, his plea for protective bail be approved

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Miftah Ismail, PML-N leader and former finance advisor has filed petition IN Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking protective bail to avert arrest by NAB.He has taken plea in his petition that NAB has issued his arrest warrants, therefore, his plea for protective bail be approved.He has said in his petition that the arrest warrants issued by NAB are illegal and NAB authorities are harassing him." Court should grant me bail and I am ready to appear before NAB", he prayed.

In his informal chat with media men in SHC he said Friday, there was no need to conduct raid as he had received notice after 3 p.m a day before.

" I have appeared whenever NAB has called me", he said.Regarding former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrest he said Khaqan Abbasi like selfless and sincere man is rare in Pakistan.NAB Karachi had raided Miftah Ismail residence in Karachi to arrest him, however, he was not present in his home.