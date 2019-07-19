UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miftah Ismail Approaches SHC For Protective Bail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:17 PM

Miftah Ismail approaches SHC for protective bail

Miftah Ismail, PML-N leader and former finance advisor has filed petition IN Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking protective bail to avert arrest by NAB.He has taken plea in his petition that NAB has issued his arrest warrants, therefore, his plea for protective bail be approved

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Miftah Ismail, PML-N leader and former finance advisor has filed petition IN Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking protective bail to avert arrest by NAB.He has taken plea in his petition that NAB has issued his arrest warrants, therefore, his plea for protective bail be approved.He has said in his petition that the arrest warrants issued by NAB are illegal and NAB authorities are harassing him." Court should grant me bail and I am ready to appear before NAB", he prayed.

In his informal chat with media men in SHC he said Friday, there was no need to conduct raid as he had received notice after 3 p.m a day before.

" I have appeared whenever NAB has called me", he said.Regarding former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrest he said Khaqan Abbasi like selfless and sincere man is rare in Pakistan.NAB Karachi had raided Miftah Ismail residence in Karachi to arrest him, however, he was not present in his home.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Media Court

Recent Stories

Higher iron levels may protect arteries but raise ..

2 minutes ago

Met Office forecasts more rain in different parts ..

2 minutes ago

Polling for election of KP Assembly seats in triba ..

2 minutes ago

AB Inbev to sell Aussi brewer CUP to Asahi for $11 ..

2 minutes ago

Unlike previous leaders, PM to be accompanied by s ..

6 minutes ago

'Tax Maneuver' Is Russia's Sovereign Right, Compen ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.