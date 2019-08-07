Miftah Ismail arrested iin Islamabad

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has been arrested in LNG case by NAB following the rejection of his request for an extension in his pre-arrest interim bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the LNG import case.Miftah Ismail was arrested from outside IHC after hisl plea for extension in bail was rejected by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has been arrested in LNG case by NAB following the rejection of his request for an extension in his pre-arrest interim bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the LNG import case.Miftah Ismail was arrested from outside IHC after hisl plea for extension in bail was rejected by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday.Ismail had approached the IHC for pre-arrest bail.

His plea was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar KayaniMiftah Ismail's counsel took the stance that the anti-graft agency is misusing its authority which will be considered as dishonesty.As per media reports Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired that was Miftah Ismail involved in price negotiations of the LNG contract, to which the lawyer answered that his client was one of the eight members of the committee which determined the rate.

LNG contract with Qatar was already finalized before Miftah Ismail assumed his office and the LNG terminal was constructed afterwards for which the incumbent government overpaid, the counsel argued.Last month the IHC had granted interim bail to the former finance minister in the LNG case against bonds worth Rs500,000.The bail application submitted by former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque, another suspect in the LNG corruption case, was also rejectedNAB had decided to arrest Miftah Ismail after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.

The arrest warrants of Miftah Ismail were issued and Miftah Ismail resorted to Sindh High Court in connection with his bail. He was granted bail.On Wednesday when he moved to IHC regarding his bail , the court rejected his bail plea and he was arrested.