Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current government

The finance minister announced that an agreement with the IMF has been reached.

As he unveiled a slew of new policies that will be incorporated into the budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023 on Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail proclaimed that Pakistan had been "saved from bankruptcy."

The finance minister announced that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about budgetary measures for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023 has been reached during a news conference while being flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In his concluding remarks to the National Assembly tomorrow, he disclosed that he will close the government budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023.

Miftah referred to the budget recommendations as "historic," noting that there have never been indirect taxes imposed on the purchase of products from which nations generate more tax revenue.

He accused the former Imran Khan administration of oppressing the populace by levying several consumer levies.

The finance minister claimed that the coalition government has this time increased taxes on the wealthy, and he added that an additional supertax of 1% would be applied to individuals earning more than Rs 150 million, 2% to those earning more than Rs 200 million, 3% to those making more than Rs 250 million, and 4% to those making more than Rs 300 million annually.