UrduPoint.com

Miftah Ismail Claims That Pakistan Has Been Saved From Bankruptcy By The Current Government

Sameer Tahir Published June 23, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current government

The finance minister announced that an agreement with the IMF has been reached.

As he unveiled a slew of new policies that will be incorporated into the budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023 on Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail proclaimed that Pakistan had been "saved from bankruptcy."

The finance minister announced that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about budgetary measures for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023 has been reached during a news conference while being flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In his concluding remarks to the National Assembly tomorrow, he disclosed that he will close the government budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023.

Miftah referred to the budget recommendations as "historic," noting that there have never been indirect taxes imposed on the purchase of products from which nations generate more tax revenue.

He accused the former Imran Khan administration of oppressing the populace by levying several consumer levies.

The finance minister claimed that the coalition government has this time increased taxes on the wealthy, and he added that an additional supertax of 1% would be applied to individuals earning more than Rs 150 million, 2% to those earning more than Rs 200 million, 3% to those making more than Rs 250 million, and 4% to those making more than Rs 300 million annually.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Information Minister Budget Maryam Aurangzeb From Government Million

Recent Stories

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

52 minutes ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

3 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

12 hours ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.