Miftah Ismail Confirms His Verbal Resignation As Finance Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

The Finance Minister says he will tender his formal resignation as soon as he lands in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has confirmed to tender ‘verbal resignation’ as finance minister.

Taking to Twitter, Miftah Ismail confirmed that he verbally resigned as the finance minister in a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

He said he would tender his formal resignation after reaching Pakistan. Ismail said, “It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister.”

Earlier, the reports emerged that Miftah Ismail resigned from his ministry and handed over his resignation to Nawaz Sharif in London.

Miftah was quoted as saying, “You have trusted me with his job and I tried to serve with my full capacity to serve the nation,”.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated his efforts for taking responsibility in the toughest of times as the meeting agreed that the incumbent government had to bear the brunt of economic turmoil.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif nominated Ishaq Dar as the next finance minister of the coalition government during the meeting.

