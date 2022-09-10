(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Saturday apprised the businessmen about the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of the country.

He was addressing the participants of the dinner hosted by American Business Forum (ABF) at a local club here.

Finance minister said that he had come to Lahore to seek support of the business community for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

He said, he knew that all of you were already doing a lot for the relief of the flood victims. He requested to donate to PM's Flood Relief Fund to mitigate the sufferings of flood-hit people in all flood-affected areas of the country.

He thanked America and China for extending help for flood affectees.

The minister highlighted economic challenges facing the country and added that the present government was fully committed to face the challenges with high spirit.

ABF President Waseem Anvar speaking on this occasion informed the minister that ABF was a leading advocacy forum working in Pakistan, focusing on socio-economic opportunities in developing bilateral business linkages.

He said, "We work very closely with US Consulate in Pakistan to promote mutual interest."Later, the participants interacted with the minister and informed him about their problems.

US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole also spoke on the occasion.