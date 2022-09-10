UrduPoint.com

Miftah Ismail For Donating To PM's Flood Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Saturday apprised the businessmen about the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Saturday apprised the businessmen about the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of the country.

He was addressing the participants of the dinner hosted by American Business Forum (ABF) at a local club here.

Finance minister said that he had come to Lahore to seek support of the business community for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

He said, he knew that all of you were already doing a lot for the relief of the flood victims. He requested to donate to PM's Flood Relief Fund to mitigate the sufferings of flood-hit people in all flood-affected areas of the country.

He thanked America and China for extending help for flood affectees.

The minister highlighted economic challenges facing the country and added that the present government was fully committed to face the challenges with high spirit.

ABF President Waseem Anvar speaking on this occasion informed the minister that ABF was a leading advocacy forum working in Pakistan, focusing on socio-economic opportunities in developing bilateral business linkages.

He said, "We work very closely with US Consulate in Pakistan to promote mutual interest."Later, the participants interacted with the minister and informed him about their problems.

US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Business Flood China All Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

2 minutes ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

15 minutes ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakis ..

PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Macron Calls Zelenskyy to Talk About Zaporizhzhia ..

Macron Calls Zelenskyy to Talk About Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.