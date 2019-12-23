UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miftah Ismail Gets Bail In LNG Scandal

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Miftah Ismail gets bail in LNG scandal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved the post-arrest bail of former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved the post-arrest bail of former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Miftah Ismail was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August in the LNG import scandal as he along with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-managing director PSO Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq are also facing investigations in the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Ismail's counsel pleaded that his client was allegedly recruited consultant illegally and disclosed that hiring of the consultant was made by a foreign aid-agency and that he was not even on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) board at that time.

To which Athar Minallah asked how much remand had been given to Ismail which the NAB prosecutor told the court, that Ismail had been granted 49 days remand till now.

The bench inquired about the status of inquiry which the NAB official informed the court that the "investigation was ongoing and an interim reference has also been filed in the case".

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that Secretary Petroleum had become the approver in LNG case.

The prosecutor opposed the bail saying the accused may flee the country added that witnesses were facing threats.

The court asked which witness was receiving threats to which the prosecutor informed that chairman SSGC Zuhair Siddiqui was being threatened.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan remarked that Zuhair Siddiqui himself was accused before the NAB to which the prosecutor replied that he had became the approverin the case.

After listening to the parties, the court granted bail to Miftah Ismail against the surety bonds of Rs 10 million.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Threatened Company May August Gas Islamabad High Court Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Sports City case

5 minutes ago

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

16 minutes ago

EU only supports peaceful solution in Libya

16 seconds ago

UVAS sign MoU with Lahore Division Cattle Market M ..

20 minutes ago

U.S.-Pakistan Partnership Strengthens Governance A ..

25 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Cultural Heritage Forum ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.