Miftah Ismail gets permanent exemption from hearing in LNG reference

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from hearing to all the four accused including Miftah Ismail In LNG reference. Miftah Ismail is on bail in the matter

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan approved Miftah and other three accused plea for permanent immunity and ordered to submit Rs 10 million surety bonds. Miftah Ismail had already submitted Rs 10 million surety bonds before the court.

Three other accused included Hussain Dawood, Agha Jan Akhtar and Abdullah Dawood also received permanent immunity from the appearance.