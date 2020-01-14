UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miftah Ismail Gets Permanent Exemption From Hearing In LNG Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Miftah Ismail gets permanent exemption from hearing in LNG reference

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from hearing to all the four accused including Miftah Ismail In LNG reference. Miftah Ismail is on bail in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from hearing to all the four accused including Miftah Ismail In LNG reference. Miftah Ismail is on bail in the matter.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan approved Miftah and other three accused plea for permanent immunity and ordered to submit Rs 10 million surety bonds. Miftah Ismail had already submitted Rs 10 million surety bonds before the court.

Three other accused included Hussain Dawood, Agha Jan Akhtar and Abdullah Dawood also received permanent immunity from the appearance.

Related Topics

Hearing Immunity All From Million Court

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

18 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

26 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.