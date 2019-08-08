UrduPoint.com
Miftah Ismail, Imran Ul Haq Handed Over To NAB On 11-day Physical Remand

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Miftah Ismail, Imran ul Haq handed over to NAB on 11-day physical remand

Accountability Court has handed over arrested PML-N leader Miftah Ismail and former MD PSO Sheikh Imran ul Haq in LNG case to NAB on 11 days physical remand

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Accountability Court has handed over arrested PML-N leader Miftah Ismail and former MD PSO Sheikh Imran ul Haq in LNG case to NAB on 11 days physical remand.NAB has presented Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imran ul Haq before Accountability Court Islamabad to get their physical remand.

AC judge Tahir Mehmood while inquiring NAB remarked, �Why Miftah Ismail was arrested?Court has handed over both suspects to NAB for 11 day physical remand.Court has also ordered to present both suspects before it on August 19.PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb met with Miftah Ismail during his appearance before AC and she also inquired about his health.It is vital to mention here that NAB had arrested former advisor on finance Miftah Ismail and former MD PSO after Islamabad High Court dismissed their bail plea in LNG case.

