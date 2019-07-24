UrduPoint.com
Miftah Ismail Moves Pre-arrest Bail Plea To IHC In LNG Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Miftah Ismail moves pre-arrest bail plea to IHC in LNG case

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister Miftah Ismail Wednesday moved a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for seeking interim-bail in a corruption case related to LNG import contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister Miftah Ismail Wednesday moved a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for seeking interim-bail in a corruption case related to LNG import contract.

The petitioner stated in his plea that he was not involved in any irregularity and corruption in LNG import contract. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had no solid evidence against him, he said.

He prayed the court to stop the anti graft body from arresting him until the completion of investigation into the matter and filing of a reference. He further prayed the court to grant him a pre-arrest bail as he was ready to cooperate with NAB investigation.

The petitioner had nominated NAB chairman and secretary Ministry of Law and Justice as respondents in his case.

It may be mentioned here that Ismail had submitted an application a day before the end of the seven-day protective bail he secured from the Sindh High Court (SHC) last week. Ismail and former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) CEO Sheikh Imranul Haque had acquired seven-day protective bail from the SHC on July 19.

The NAB had already arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG import contract case and issued arrest warrants for Ismail and Haque.

