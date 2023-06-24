Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former finance minister has sent his resignation to party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and expressed gratitude for the party’s top leadership for their support and trust on him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) Miftah Ismail, the former Finance Minister, resigned as secretary general of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

Miftah sent the copy of his resignation to party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and also announced to part ways from the party’s other committees.

“I will no longer be active in the politics,” said Miftah in his resignation, expressing gratitude for the party’s leadership, especially for Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for entrusting him with important responsibilities in the government and the party.

He stated that he would remain grateful to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for their support.

The development took place after Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N senior vice-president, was unhappy with Shah Mohammad Shah and Miftah Ismail over their ‘poor performance’. An indication had already been given for the removal of Shah Mohammad Shah and Miftah Ismail from the office of president and secretary general in Sindh, respectively.

Maryam Nawaz had expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the officer holders of the party,

and made it clear that no big responsibility would be given to them in the future.

On June 16, the PML-N held its general house meeting and got Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz elected as president and chief organizer of the party respectively. It also got Ahsan Iqbal elected as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary information while Ishaq Dar was chosen as secretary finance of the party. Ataullah Tarar was also chosen as party’s deputy secretary general besides the other office holders. The said leaders were elected for the party offices for the next four years.

Addressing the general house meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif made it clear that all those who were involved in leg pulling and criticizing Ishaq Dar did not deserve to remain in the party. He said that Ishaq Dar was working hard while many were there who were pulling his legs and criticizing him. Shehbaz Sharif said Ishaq Dar got his health spoiled by working hard and played key role in securing affordable gas deal with Azerbaijan. The PM had said that he had intentionally got the party’s general house meetings delayed for Nawaz Sharif so that he could come back and resume the responsibilities of the party.