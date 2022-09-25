UrduPoint.com

Miftah Ismail Resigns; Dar To Replace Him

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Miftah Ismail resigns; Dar to replace him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a party meeting held in London.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would replace Miftah as new finance minister. Ishaq's nomination was put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a meeting, held under the chair of PML-N supremo.

The meeting threadbare discussed overall political and economic situation of the country. It was of the opinion that the incumbent government had to steer the country out of the economic crisis caused by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Miftah Ismail thanked Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence on him. He said he served the country in last four months with best of his abilities.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Miftah for carrying out the responsibilities under the most difficult conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Ahad Cheema attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb London Sunday Muslim Government Best Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

21 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

21 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

22 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.