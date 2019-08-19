UrduPoint.com
Miftah Ismail's Physical Remand Extended For 11 Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:47 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director PSO Sheikh Imran ul Haq for further 11-days in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):

The two accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their physical remand time.

At outset of hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding the advancement in investigation process from the accused persons.

He prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused.

However, Miftah opposed the NAB request and adopted the stance that he had been confined in a small room in NAB custody. He was allowed a thirty minute walk in a day and NAB officials used to visit him for just five minutes for investigation, he added.

The court, however, extended the physical remand of the accused persons.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasihad also been arrested in the same case by the NAB.

