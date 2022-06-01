UrduPoint.com

Miftah Lauds Chinese Company Over Technical Support For Gwadar Port

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

Zhang Baozhong has expressed his company's interest in further enhancement of cooperation in the fields of maritime and logistics.

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, Zhang Baozhong called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad.

They discussed and took decisions on important issues related to development of Gwadar port and broadening the mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister termed the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area as important node of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, having huge potential for economic development and progress of the region.

He lauded the technical support provided by the Chinese company for development of the region’s most strategically located port of Pakistan.

Zhang Baozhong, on the occasion, expressed his company's interest in further enhancement of cooperation in the fields of maritime and logistics.

