Miftah Lauds Donor Agencies For Announcing Help For Flood-ravaged People

Published January 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Monday appreciated the role of international community and donor agencies for announcing mega help for rehabilitation of flood-affected people. Talking to a private television channel, he said the participants of the donor conference had announced a massive support for the flood-hit people. He said discussion with International Monetary Funds would help resolve economic issues of the country

In reply to a question about relief for exporters, he said traders should have less custom duty to increase volume of exports. No progress could be made in the export sector without reducing tax duty on different items, he added. About LNG, he said provision of Qatar LNG would be beneficial for Pakistan's energy sector.

