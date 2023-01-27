ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday appreciated the government's step for continuing International Monetary Funds (IMF) program.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that IMF has given positive indication to the coalition government for moving forward with Pakistan.

"This is a good initiative taken by the government", he stated.

He hoped that IMF would have better terms and conditions with Pakistan in near future.

In reply to a question about delaying tactics by the last regime, he said, Pakistan could not receive any benefit after the delay in talks with IMF.

To a question about IMF's prompt response to the government's decision for balancing Currency with the market, he said that after this step, the world would come forward for supporting Pakistan.