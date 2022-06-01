UrduPoint.com

Miftah Lauds Pakistan Navy For Protecting Sea Frontiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in protecting the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests of Pakistan.

The minister was talking to Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi who called on him here at Finance Division, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

They discussed the prevailing economic and security situation of the country, the statement added.

Miftah expressed confidence on the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime boundaries and extended present government's full support to Pakistan Navy.

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff thanked the Finance Minister for his support and appreciation.

