Miftah Presides Over First Meeting Of Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday presided over the first meeting of spectrum auction advisory committee for improvement of mobile broadband services in Pakistan at Finance Division.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Amin-ul-Haq, Minister of Economic Affairs Divison Sardar Ayaz Sadia, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman PTA and other senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The committee was briefed about demand and supply and recommendations of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for release of available spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan.

It was also shared that 4g penetration is spectacularly increasing in the country which is really good for the development of the IT-related infrastructure in the county.

The Finance Minister shared that present government is aiming at improving the mobile broadband services in Pakistan as this sector contributes heavily in the development of the country.

The Committee unanimously decided to go for auction of 2100 MHz band in 5, 5 MHz bandwidth for 10 years using the current consultant's report at net present value.

