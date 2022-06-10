UrduPoint.com

Miftah Proposes Full Tax Exemption For Charity Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government has planned to give complete tax exemption to charity hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government has planned to give complete tax exemption to charity hospitals.

In a budget speech in the Parliament, the minister said that many charity hospitals were playing an effective role in the provision of health services to the citizens in the country.

He said that there was a proposal to give complete tax exemption to charity hospitals on imports or funds generation.

The said tax exemption proposal would be over electricity bills to a 50-bed charity/ non-profitable hospitals.

