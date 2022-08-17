Miftah stresses for inviting mature investors to benefit country

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Wednesday stressed the need for inviting mature investors to benefit the country

The structural changes were needed to bring speedy improvement in different organizations of Pakistan including Steel Mills, and International Airline, he said while talking to a private television channel.

" We are working on different laws to implement it in letter and spirit," he said, adding that after structural changes, the economic and business sector could make real progress.

Commenting on weak policies of Imran's regime, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could not establish a power plant to generate a single unit electricity for the country.

The PTI last regime, he said had wasted four years of the public.

He said that incumbent government was taking all necessary steps to streamline the system without delay.

Meanwhile, he said that Pakistan could gain benefit from Iran's expertise for addressing demand of electricity of this country.

The minister said, the credit went to the PML-N government for increasing import of electricity from neighboring country.

In reply to a question about trade from western borders, Miftah Ismail said that trade with Iran through barter mechanism system and local Currency, would enhance business activity in the area.