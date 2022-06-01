(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that onus of purchasing the LNG (liquefied natural gas) at high rates was on Imran Khan as his government delayed in buying the commodity from international market.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the inflation has affected entire world, but in that situation the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government destroyed the economy of the country at max level.

He said in the last tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), the country was exporting wheat but now it is dependent on importing the commodity from international market beside Pakistan is an agricultural country.

He said that value of rupee would be stabled and stronger soon in near feature as the country's reserves were going to high.

He said good news on the card as the government is likely to reach agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for public and economy.

Miftah said that government has withdrawn subsidy on oil to pull the economy out of the current crisis as it was benefiting mostly wealthy people who were consumers of more than 70 per cent of petroleum products. The prime minister has given out relief package of Rs 28 billion to protect the poor from the impact of inflation.

The minister said the government would further control inflation by presenting pro-people and business friendly budget.

The government is providing flour and sugar on fixed rates to the masses which is benefiting common people who were directly linked with it.