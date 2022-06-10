Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through track & trace system on cigarettes

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government has decided to impose a "track and trace" system for cigarette companies to tackle smuggling and tax pilferage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government has decided to impose a "track and trace" system for cigarette companies to tackle smuggling and tax pilferage.

So far, the system has been installed in three companies, the Minister said in his Budget Speech.

Through the implementation of the system, he hoped to raise another Rs 50 billion in tax from cigarette companies, taking the total from Rs 150 billion to the targeted Rs 200 billion.