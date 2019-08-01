The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail till August 7, in LNG corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail till August 7, in LNG corruption case.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a bail petition of former finance minister and former MD PSO Sheikh Imran ul Haq.

During course of proceeding, the bench expressed displeasure over submission of miscellaneous applications by the petitioners seeking permission to submit more documents in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that why not the petitioners attached these documents earlier. It had become a bad practice, he further said.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor also submitted reply against the bail petition to the court.