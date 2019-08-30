(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-CEO Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq till September 12, in LNG import agreement case.

The two accused were produced before duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbasi by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after ending of their physical remand time.

During the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the judge regarding investigation development and requested the court to grant further remand of the accused persons. He said that the department was going to arrest more accused in same case.

Miftah's counsel Haider Waheed opposed the NAB request for further remand of his client and pleaded that no investigation was conducted from the accused in last eleven days.

He argued that the NAB had no solid ground for further remand.

The NAB had availed a total of 22-days physical remand of the accused so far, he further said.

The NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau needed one more remand of Miftah Ismail and after this it wouldn't request for further.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted the physical remand of the accused person for more fourteen-day.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the same case.