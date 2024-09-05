Mighty Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Indus River continues to flow in "Medium Flood" at Kotri Barrage while experiencing "Low Flood" at Guddu Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday rest of the major rivers of the Indus River System (IRS) i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows. Tarbela Reservoir is maintaining its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since the last eighteen (18) days. In contrast, Mangla Reservoir is currently at an elevation of 1225.60 feet, which is 16.40 feet below its MCL: 1242 feet. The combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma, and Mangla) stands at 12,065 MAF, which is 90.

35% of the total storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.

According to daily Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's Low Pressure Area over Southeastern Rajasthan (India) has become insignificant. Also, shallow Westerly Wave trough persists over Northern Afghanistan with weak Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan. Further, light moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan.

For the next 24 hours, FFD Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country. Nonetheless, isolated thunderstorm rain of light intensity is expected over upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS. No significant monsoon activity is anticipated in the next 48 hours.