Migratory Birds Avoid Staying At Habitats In Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Migratory birds avoid staying at habitats in Sindh

The migratory birds of Serbia reaching Pakistan after the mercury declines to -30 degrees in their native habitats have avoided staying at their favourable habitats in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The migratory birds of Serbia reaching Pakistan after the mercury declines to -30 degrees in their native habitats have avoided staying at their favourable habitats in Sindh.

An official of the ministry of climate change told APP that there had been a shift in the behavior of the birds that had made stays in Thatta, Rann of Kutch and Thar coastal areas.

However a large number of these migratory birds sprawl over other lakes including Thattha lakes, Haleji, Keenjhar and Hadbero. These bulks of birds also reached Larkana's Langh Lake, Drigh Lake and the Hamal Lake in the Qamber district.

To a question, he said the arrival of these migratory birds in Pakistan start by the end of August and their exodus takes place in February leaving no bird by March.

He said the main reason for their drastic decrease in visits to the mentioned habitats was climate change causing drought, pollution in the wetland area owing industrial waste dumped into it along with unrestrained hunting in the prohibited areas.

He mentioned that there was a multi-stakeholder approach and mass engagement was required to revive the depleting number of migratory birds. "We have to improve our damaging wetlands and water reserves that attract these birds. There needs to be a strict ban with punishment to curb illegal hunting even in the prohibited areas of Sindh which are mostly the protected areas and sanctuaries of these birds," he added.

