Migratory birds begin landing to the wet lands in AJK, Game warden suggests ban on hunting

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2024) The migratory birds from various parts of the world have started landing at various wetlands in the scenic Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) most particularly along the huge reservoir of Mangla Dam in Mirpur district with the advent of mercury falling dipping in this ancient part of the Himalayan state .

To avert the threat of hunting of the precious migratory birds, office of the former Honorary Game Warden of AJK has moved to the State government with necessary recommendations for the imposition of a complete and strict ban by the state wild life department and other necessary measures to discourage hunting of the birds by the amateur or other hunters.

When contacted, Ramzan Dutt Advocate, the ex-honorary Game Warden of Fisheries & Wild Life, told APP here on Monday that since a complete ban on hunting the migratory bird landing at the wet lands of AJK soon after the advent of the winter, the restriction by the authorities would, indeed, help break the previous records of arrival of migratory birds in the vast area of periphery of Mangla lake and other wet lands in the liberated territory.

The honorary Game Warden of Fisheries & Wild Life Department said at the major wetland of AJK – the Mangla dam lake more than one lakh migratory birds had already arrived in these wetlands and it was expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Since the winter started with gradual chillness, the more number of migratory birds seemed arriving in the coming days as well, he said with the hope that if the birds start coming to this pace, it was expected to break previous records.

Last year around 200,000 migratory birds had flown to and returned from various wetlands of AJK – most particularly at the periphery of Mangla dam’s huge reservoir spreading almost all along Mirpur district.

The birds usually came from Europe, Northern America and from some south Asian republics. Apart from three major wetlands, Hokersar, Haigam and Shalibugh, a reasonable number of birds is also arriving in Wullar, Manasbal, Anchar, Dal and Nagin lakes in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir valley.

The ban on hunting of birds and maintaining optimum water in the various wetlands could, indeed, help attract large number of birds.

The birds like peaceful environment, once the birds are being disturbed by the hunters.

They start their return journey early. For the last couple of years, the complete ban on hunting has helped to provide a hassle-free environment for birds to stay more time in the wetlands in this area, he concluded.