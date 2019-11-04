UrduPoint.com
Migratory Birds Reach Sialkot District

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Migratory birds reach Sialkot district

A large number of birds, migrating from Siberia, North China, etc., have reached wetlands of Pakistan including Sialkot district to avoid extreme cold weather conditions in their native countries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of birds, migrating from Siberia, North China, etc., have reached wetlands of Pakistan including Sialkot district to avoid extreme cold weather conditions in their native countries.

According to an official of Wildlife Department, extreme weather conditions in Russia and other neighboring countries force precious species of birds to leave their home in search of moderate weather and they make stopovers at different lakes and water reservoirs in Pakistan. Mostly these birds land at Head Marala, rivers Chenab, Jammu Tavi, Munawar Tavi and other water reservoirs in district Sialkot.

About one million birds migrate from Siberia and other such regions every year, including houbara bustards, cranes, teals, pintails, mallards, geese, spoon bills, waders and pelicans, using the Indus flyway, also known as the international migratory bird route number 4, covering a distance of about 4,500-km.

These birds would use a long route and go back to their homelands in March 2019.

The Wildlife Department has imposed a ban on hunting of birds in the district.

