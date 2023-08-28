MIH organizes free medical camp

Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Clinical Investigation Centre and Research Department has organized a free medical camp at Nala Musalmana to provide treatment services and blood screening free of cost to the local community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Maroof International Hospital's (MIH) Clinical Investigation Centre and Research Department has organized a free medical camp at Nala Musalmana to provide treatment services and blood screening free of cost to the local community.

The camp was set up at Nala Musalmana Kalar Syedan Rawalpindi for extending vital healthcare to local rural communities.

The camp was placed targeting communities in distant small towns that often lack access to essential medical facilities.

In a joint effort that underscores the commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility, the Clinical Investigation Centre and Research Department of MHI partnered with Resham Barkat Memorial Hospital to organize this free medical checkup and blood screening camp.

Dr. Saboora, Associate Director of MIH and other specialist doctors provided essential services on HBV, HCV, Malaria, Dengue Screenings, H. Pylori tests and more.

Personalized care, free medicines, and expert guidance on hypertension and diabetes were also provided to patients. Over 100 patients attended the free medical and screening camp.

During medical checkups and screening, the most prevalent health issues among attendees were gastric diseases, with cases showing positivity for H.

pylori.

Locals also visited the camp with other medical complications including Allergies, Diabetes, And Hypertension. A single case of HCV (Hepatitis C Virus) was also reported, and the patient received thorough counselling regarding the condition along with a discussion of available treatment options emphasizing the importance of preventing further transmission.

This data underscores the significance of addressing these health challenges within the community.

Healthcare experts at the camp also educated locals on the importance of creating a concept of a healthier community. The team visited the local Girls' school and College.

Ms. Nida Ashraf conducted an awareness session with young women, emphasizing the importance of maintaining proper menstrual hygiene and good nutritional health.

This educational and awareness effort has the potential to significantly improve the health and well-being of the students.

Maroof International Hospital has planned to organize another free medical camp in September 2023.