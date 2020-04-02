Mihnati calls for providing ration, cooked food to needy, deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

Amir Jammat Islami Sindh and Patron of Alkhidmat Foundation, Muhammad Hussain Mihnati, has said coronavirus pandemic had affected almost all over the world including Pakistan therefore we should reach out to deserving people for their help in this difficult time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Amir Jammat Islami Sindh and Patron of Alkhidmat Foundation, Muhammad Hussain Mihnati, has said coronavirus pandemic had affected almost all over the world including Pakistan therefore we should reach out to deserving people for their help in this difficult time.

Addressing workers of Jamat Islami Youth here at Markaz Tableegh-e-Islam on Thursday, former MNA said "we must bow before Allah almighty for getting rid of this pandemic as God is most merciful and most beneficial".

Due to spread of the pandemic whole country is under lock down and people were compelled to remain inside their houses since last two weeks, Mihnati said and added that there was dire need to come out for help of our needy and deserving brothers who could not earn their livelihood due to lock down. � He said Alkhidmat Foundation, from day one, was providing assistance to deserving families and essential items worth Rs.

400 million had been distributed so far and apart from ration, �packets of cooked foods were being distributed as well among the deserving.

He called upon Federal as well as provincial government for early provision of financial assistance to needy people especially daily wagers so that they could arrange livelihood for their families.

Meanwhile, provincial Amir Jammat Islami Sindh also distributed ration and other essential items among deserving people at Latifabad No 11.

The provincial Secretary Information JI Sindh Mujahid Channa, district Amir Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, district president Alkhidmat Hyderabad Dr. Saifur Rehman, Abdul Qayoom Haider and others were also present on the occasion.